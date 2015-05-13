May 13 Parrot SA :

* Reports Q1 net loss of 5.0 million euros ($5.62 million), compared with loss of 3.8 million euros for the same period the previous year

* Says Q1 consolidated revenues climbed by 48 percent to 71.0 million euros (up by 34 percent at constant exchange rates)

* Aims to accelerate its growth in 2015 and gradually improve its profitability

