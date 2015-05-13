BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Sees basic HEPS for year ended March 31 2015 between 62.0 and 82.6 cents, or 15 pct and 20 pct up
* Excluding one-off and exceptional items, sees basic normalised HEPS between 30.1 and 37.6 cents, or 8 pct and 10 pct up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.