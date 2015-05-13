May 13 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Q1 IFRS group net profit of 2.9 million euros ($3.26 million) (previous year 1.2 million euros)

* Q1 FFO at 1.0 million euros (previous year 1.3 million euros)

* Capital increase successfully placed on back of high demand

* Net asset value per share rises to 8.71 euros as of March 31 (Dec. 31, 2014: 8.39 euros) Source text for Eikon:

