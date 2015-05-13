BRIEF-Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares
* Veon announces pricing of offering of 70,000,000 common shares by selling shareholder Telenor East Holding II AS
May 13 m4e AG :
* FY EBIT increased by around 71 percent to 2.1 million euros ($2.36 million)(previous year: 1.2 million euros)
* FY sales with 18.1 million euros slightly down (previous year: 19.2 million euros)
* Forecast 2015: revenue growth of around 8 percent and EBITDA growth of at least 12 percent Source text - bit.ly/1JGCIV4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.