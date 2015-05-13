May 13 Dvb Bank SE :

* Q1 consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to 84.3 million euros ($95 million)(first quarter 2014: 40.1 million euros)

* Q1 core capital ratio as at March 31 at 15.9 percent (Dec. 31,2014: 18.7 percent)

* Q1 net interest income increased from 56.9 million euros by 13.9 percent to 64.8 million euros

* Q1 consolidated earnings after taxes increased to 74.9 million euros(first quarter 2014: 33.9 million euros)