May 13 Centamin Plc

* Q1 cash cost of production of $717 per ounce and all in sustaining costs (aisc) of $858 per ounce

* Q1 gold production of 108,233 ounces, 16 pct lower quarter on quarter and 46 pct higher than q1 2014

* Q1 EBITDA $53.0 million, down 13 pct on q4 2014 and up 55 pct on Q1 2014