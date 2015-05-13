May 13 Rosenbauer International AG :

* Q1 incoming orders 133.9 million euros ($150.65 million) still at high level without major order

* Q1 incoming orders at par with previous year

* Is confirming a 10 pct increase in both revenues and EBIT in 2015 financial year

* Q1 EBIT of 6.0 million euros (up 28 pct)

* Q1 revenues up 25 pct to 191.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)