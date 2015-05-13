May 13 Probiodrug AG :

* As at March 31, Probiodrug held 18.7 million euros ($21 million)in cash and cash equivalents

* Comprehensive loss of the company was 3,026 thousand euros in first quarter of 2015 compared to 1,717 thousand euros in first quarter of 2014

* In the first quarter 2015, the company has not generated any revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)