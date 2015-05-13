UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 IC Group A/S :
* Q3 revenue 719.6 million Danish crowns ($108.48 million)versus 715.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 65.1 million crowns versus 87.0 million crowns year ago
* Revenue for continuing operations is expected to be in region of 2.60 billion to 2.65 billion crowns (unchanged)
* 2014/15 adjusted for non-recurring costs and by idle capacity costs, operating profit for group's continuing operations is expected to come to 215 million crowns to 255 million crowns
* 2014/15 operating profit for continuing operations seen at 170 million crowns to 210 million crowns
Source text: bit.ly/1F6jCqk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources