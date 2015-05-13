BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Cerenis Therapeutics Holding SA :
* Reports no Q1 revenue
* Says On March 31 cash and cash equivalents amounted to 54.8 million euros ($61.55 million), including the gross proceeds from the company's IPO
($1 = 0.8904 euros)
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.