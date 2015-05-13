BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Euwax AG :
* Q1 total income totaled 9.9 million euros ($11.14 million)(previous year: 7.7 million euros)
* Q1 profit after tax 4.6 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 earnings before taxes 6.7 million euros versus 4.8 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million