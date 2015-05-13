Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 All for One Steeb AG :
* Reports 6-month EBIT of 10.3 million euros ($11.58 million) (up 39 pct over Oct. 13 - March 14)
* 6-month revenues are 120.3 million euros (up by 10 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)
* 6-month earnings after tax are 7.3 million euros (up by 61 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)
* Expects now for financial year 2014/15 revenues of a good 240 million euros and an EBIT of between 16 million euros and 17 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ECKA5y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)