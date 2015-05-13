May 13 All for One Steeb AG :

* Reports 6-month EBIT of 10.3 million euros ($11.58 million) (up 39 pct over Oct. 13 - March 14)

* 6-month revenues are 120.3 million euros (up by 10 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)

* 6-month earnings after tax are 7.3 million euros (up by 61 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)

* Expects now for financial year 2014/15 revenues of a good 240 million euros and an EBIT of between 16 million euros and 17 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ECKA5y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)