May 13 Gr Sarantis SA

* Approves FY 2014 net dividend of 0.1350 euros per share, record date as of May 18, 2015, ex-dividend date as of May 15, 2015

* Sets payment date as of May 22, 2015 by National Bank of Greece Source text: bit.ly/1zYLZaQ

