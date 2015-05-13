BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Curasan AG :
* Q1 gross revenues increase by 8.2 percent to 1.6 million euros ($1.80 million)
* Expects 2015 gross revenues of 6.3 million euros to 6.9 million euros and a net loss of 1.2 million euros to 1.6 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA improves to -0.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.