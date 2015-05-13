May 13 MS Industrie AG :

* Q1 revenue of about 64.2 million euros ($72.21 million) (last year: 49.3 million euros)

* Q1 EBITDA in the amount of about 5.8 million euros (year ago 5.4 million euros)

* Profit after tax and minority interests in Q1 2015, about 1.1 million euros (previous year 0.8 million euros)

* Q1 net profit amounts to about 3.5 million euros (last year: 1.0 million euros)