May 13 Linas Agro Group AB

* Says will upgrade production lines to produce more and a wider variety of poultry products

* Says will merge sales departments of companies

* Group will invest up to 8 million euros ($9.00 million) into new technologies, and it would more than double performance of processing line

* Says last year was best in history for Latvian poultry companies Source text: bit.ly/1FjLjiM

