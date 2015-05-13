May 13 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Issues mandatory convertible bond against contribution in kind

* To issue a mandatory convertible bond with a volume of 15 million euros ($17 million) against contribution in kind and by excluding subscription rights

* Bonds carry an interest coupon of 2.75 percent per annum starting from date of issue and may be converted into shares at an initial conversion price of 5.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)