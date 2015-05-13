BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :
* Issues mandatory convertible bond against contribution in kind
* To issue a mandatory convertible bond with a volume of 15 million euros ($17 million) against contribution in kind and by excluding subscription rights
* Bonds carry an interest coupon of 2.75 percent per annum starting from date of issue and may be converted into shares at an initial conversion price of 5.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million