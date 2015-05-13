May 13 Cytotools AG :

* Successful dialogue with US food and drug administration (FDA) on the extension of the clinical testing program of DermaPro for the treatment of leg ulcers in the U.S.

* After reviewing existing preclinical and clinical data FDA confirms that now Cytotools can request for clinical trial of DermaPro in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)