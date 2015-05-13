BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Cytotools AG :
* Successful dialogue with US food and drug administration (FDA) on the extension of the clinical testing program of DermaPro for the treatment of leg ulcers in the U.S.
* After reviewing existing preclinical and clinical data FDA confirms that now Cytotools can request for clinical trial of DermaPro in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.