* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :
* Q1 EBT 13.9 million euros ($15.67 million) versus 10.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 net commissions income was 18.2 million euros (previous year: 18.3 million euros)
* Q1 profit after tax at 8.6 million euros (previous year: 7.8 million euros)
* Q1 net interest income 237.2 million euros on previous year's level (last year: 237.7 million euro)
* Q1-end tier I capital ratio 10.1 percent versus 9.8 percent year ago
* Targets for FY 2015 increase in earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million