BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 IMW Immobilien SE :
* IMW SE contemplates delisting
* Management of IMW Immobilien SE cannot see any economic advantages for its business in a listing on open market (entry-standard) at Frankfurt stock exchange, which would justify a continued public listing
* Altogether shareholders of company shall decide on delisting at next shareholder meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million