May 13 Asknet AG :

* Q1 revenues of 16.74 million euros ($18.96 million), which is about 22 percent less than in the first quarter of 2014

* Q1 EBIT and earnings from ordinary activities (EBT) amounted to -0.17 million euros

* Due to the traditionally stronger second half of the year, an almost flat gross profit, slight increase of gross margin as well as a break-even result before tax is expected for FY 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)