BRIEF-Cenovus achieves key acquisition financing milestones
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
May 13 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Its North American subsidiary (Kapsch) was assigned by the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) to build and operate a toll system for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges (LSIORB)
* Total value of the project is $41 million (approximately 36.7 million euros) Source text: bit.ly/1JHwCnt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand
WASHINGTON, April 6 Twitter Inc has not had a lot to celebrate lately, but a U.S. government demand that it reveal the identity of an account criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies gave the company a chance to assume one of its favorite roles: defender of free speech.