May 13 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Q1 EBITDA 29.7 million euros ($33.4 million)

* Net financial debt at end of Q1 912.6 million euros

* EPRA net asset value at end of Q1 1.37 billion euros

* Q1 revenue 32.5 million euros

* Q1 net profit 19.6 million euros

($1 = 0.8888 euros)