May 13 Ixonos Oyj :

* Says Pekka Pylkäs has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and member of management group in Ixonos starting June 1, 2015

* Appointment of a permanent CFO will be separately announced in due course

* Mikael Nyberg, Ixonos CFO, has decided to take a sabbatical break and will end his employment and role in the executive team of Ixonos at the end of May 2015

