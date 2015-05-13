UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 DK Company A/S :
* Q1 pretax profit 43 million Danish crowns ($6.46 million) versus 37 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 698 million crowns versus 421 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2015 guidance unchanged
* Still sees 2015 revenue of 2.25 billion - 2.45 billion crowns
* Still sees 2015 EBIT of 100 million - 130 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6534 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources