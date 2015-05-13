Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 17.6 million euros ($19.8 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 13.0 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 production value 200.6 million euros versus 198.6 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)