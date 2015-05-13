May 13 Centrica Plc :

* Extension of gas supply contracts with StatOil and Gazprom Marketing & Trading Limited

* Has increased volume of gas it is buying from Statoil ASA under an existing supply agreement

* Long-Term supply agreements with Statoil and GM&T will meet gas needs of 9 million British homes every year

* Long-Term supply agreements will take total amount that Centrica has committed in securing gas and electricity, through a range of suppliers, to over £50 billion

* New agreement takes average volume of gas to 4.16 BCM per annum, taking total volume to be delivered to UK under agreement to 29.1 BCM