BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Investec Property Fund Ltd
* Earnings per share for twelve months ended March 31 2015 are expected to be between 222.59 cents and 229.79 cents
* Earnings per share for twelve months ended March 31 2015 are expected to be between 45.2 pct and 49.9 pct up versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million