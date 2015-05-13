Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 13 Bidvest Waltons:
* Has signed an alliance agreement with Staples Europe Source text for Eikon for Staples statement: Further company coverage:
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit
April 6 France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its return to the United States.