BRIEF-Forum Merger Corp prices IPO of 15 mln units at $10 per unit
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
May 13 The Sage Group Plc
* Sage and Salesforce announce global strategic partnership
* With this partnership, Sage has built a new solution called Sage Life on Salesforce1 platform Further company coverage: [SGE.L CRM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
* Cenovus Energy Inc - acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of this year
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand