BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :
* Ringkjøbing Landbobank and one of the bank's employees were today unanimously acquitted by the Western Division of the Danish High Court in Viborg both on a charge of participation in price manipulation and for breaching the duty to notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under Section 37 (6) of the Danish Securities Trading Act
* The case concerned one stock exchange transaction totaling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,548.56) in a highly illiquid property bond made in late 2011. The transaction was made within the price spread at the time of trading
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5955 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million