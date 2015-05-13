May 13 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs an annex 5 to a deal signed on Feb 3, 2014, with Buma Contractor Sp. z o.o.

* The annex is for delivery of extra works and value of the deal between parties rises by 157,430 zlotys ($43,800)

($1 = 3.5971 zlotys)