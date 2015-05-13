May 13 Pragma Inkaso SA :

* To issue no more than 5,000 series E bonds of a nominal and issue value of 1,000 zlotys ($278) each

* Series E bonds will have maturity of 36 months and will bear interest of WIBOR 3M plus margin Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.5958 zlotys)