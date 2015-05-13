BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Doradcy24 SA
* Sees its FY 2015 net profit of 202,000 zlotys ($56,000) versus previously forecasted 122,500 zlotys on Feb. 18
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6066 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million