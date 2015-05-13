BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
* Angiodynamics announces pricing of secondary offering by selling stockholders
May 13 Mercator Medical SA :
* Q1 revenue 47.9 million zlotys ($13.3 million) versus 35.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 3.1 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 5.1 million zlotys versus 3.1 million zlotys a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6038 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-FDA approves more compassionate use cases & sites for recell-AVH.AX
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.