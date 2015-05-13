BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Societa Cattolica Di Assicurazione Sc :
* Q1 2015 net profit of 30 million euros ($34 million) versus 23 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 1.77 billion euros versus 1.44 billion euros a year ago
* Solvency 1 ratio at March 31, 2015 is 1.91 times the regulatory requirements
* Combined ratio at March 31, 2015 at 93 percent
* Q1 2015 net premiums of 2 million euros versus 1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million