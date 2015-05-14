May 14 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* On reported basis, expect full-year group revenue growth
of around 2 pct, reflecting foreign exchange rate movements in
year to date
* Made good start to year and very pleased to reiterate
guidance for 2015
* Expect adjusted operating margin of around 35 pct for
injectables unit
* Continue to expect sales from recent product launches to
accelerate in second half, and therefore reiterate guidance for
full year generics revenue of around $200 million
* Remain on track to sustain 2015 global injectables revenue
at same level as 2014 for both half year and full year
* Continue to expect full-year group revenue growth of
around 6 pct in constant currency
* For first half, expect group revenue in constant currency
to be broadly in line with same period last year
* Continue to expect full-year branded revenue growth in low
teens and improvement in adjusted operating margin of around 200
basis points on constant currency
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)