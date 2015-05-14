May 14 Aldermore Group Plc :
* Net interest margin in line with management expectations
* Total customer deposits up by 4% to £4.7bn (fy 2014:
£4.5bn)
* Net lending to customers up by 7% in q1 to £5.1bn (fy
2014: £4.8bn)
* Remain on track to deliver our targeted £1.4 billion of
growth in net lending for 2015 equates to expected fy growth
rate of around 30%
* Organic loan origination of £568m, up by 9% on q1 2014
* On track to achieve targeted £1.4bn of net new lending in
2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)