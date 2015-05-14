May 14 SIG Plc :

* Today issues a trading statement for 1 January To 30 April 2015

* Like-For-Like 1 group revenues in period were flat

* Believes that its reported results will be more weighted towards second half than previously anticipated

* Group sales from continuing operations 2 were down 3.6 pct

* Group outlook for 2015 as a whole however remains unchanged

* Continues to anticipate making further progress, underpinned by its attainment of net benefit target of at least £20m from its strategic initiatives

* Acquisitions contributed 2.1 pct revenue growth in period, with foreign exchange movements adversely affecting sales by 5.7 pct