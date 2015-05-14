May 14 SIG Plc :
* Today issues a trading statement for 1 January To 30 April
2015
* Like-For-Like 1 group revenues in period were flat
* Believes that its reported results will be more weighted
towards second half than previously anticipated
* Group sales from continuing operations 2 were down 3.6 pct
* Group outlook for 2015 as a whole however remains
unchanged
* Continues to anticipate making further progress,
underpinned by its attainment of net benefit target of at least
£20m from its strategic initiatives
* Acquisitions contributed 2.1 pct revenue growth in period,
with foreign exchange movements adversely affecting sales by 5.7
pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: