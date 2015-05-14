Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Faes Farma SA :
* Q1 revenue 51.4 million euros ($58.56 million) versus 47.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 11.2 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.8 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.