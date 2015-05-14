May 14 Eurazeo :

* Completes the sale of one third of its stake in Moncler

* Announces the sale by its subsidiary ECIP M of 19.5 million Moncler shares, representing about 7.8 pct of the share capital for about 340 million euros ($388.21 million)

* As a result of the sale, ECIP M will own a 15.5 pct stake in Moncler and Eurazeo's economic interest will amount to 13 pct of capital

* Sale generated net proceeds of about 280 million euros for Eurazeo