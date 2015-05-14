Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Sintez :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.31 billion roubles ($26.24 million) versus 934.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 53.7 million roubles versus 37.4 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JgorAw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: