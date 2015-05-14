Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Nasdaq OMX Riga:
* Nasdaq Riga decided to apply observation status to AS Rigas Farmaceitiska Fabrika
* Nasdaq Riga says Rgas Farmaceitisk Fabrika announces extraordinary shareholders meeting to have one agenda item exclusion of company's shares from regulated market Source text: bit.ly/1QM5isk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: