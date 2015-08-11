BRIEF-Santander Holdings USA Inc announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
(Corrects Q1 net profit figure in headline and first bullet to 392,501 zlotys from 468,433 zlotys. The company corrected its own statement.)
May 14 Analizy Online SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.9 million zlotys ($501,240) versus 1.7 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 392,501 zlotys versus 490,227 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7906 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says has priced $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.70% senior unsecured notes due 2022
March 22 Sears Holdings Corp's disclosure that it could lack the financial strength to continue as a going concern is turning attention to the key difference maker for any cash-strapped retailer: vendors.