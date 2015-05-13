May 13 Novabase SA :

* Announces new shareholders agreement for restricted shares concerning 10,488,068 shares of Novabase, 33.40 pct of the share capital

* Shareholders agreement between 6 shareholders has immediately entered into force and will remain valid until April 30, 2018

* The 6 shareholders are José Afonso Oom Ferreira de Sousa, Luís Paulo Cardoso Salvado, Pedro Miguel Quinteiro Marques de Carvalho, João Nuno da Silva Bento, Álvaro José da Silva Ferreira and Rogério dos Santos Carapuça

