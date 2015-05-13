UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :
* Increases "PORTO SAD 2015-2018" bonds issuance to up to 9 million bonds, totalling 45 million euros ($51.2 million)
* First announced bonds issue up to 8 million bonds and totalling 40 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JHTKC9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources