UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 Belorechenskoye SkhOAO :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.41 billion roubles ($28.45 million) versus 1.11 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 231.7 million roubles versus 110.6 million roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1H4CN26
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.5679 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.