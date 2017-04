May 14 Keller Group Plc :

* Both revenue and profit in four months to April are behind last year

* There has been no significant change in market trends since we reported group's 2014 preliminary results on 2 march

* Board believes that group's results for full year will be in line with current market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)