Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 Centrum Medyczne Enel-Med SA :
* Q1 revenue 56.4 million zlotys ($15.7 million) versus 54 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.7 zlotys versus 807,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 722,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5951 zlotys)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.