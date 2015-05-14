May 14 Moscow Exchange :
* Q1 net profit of 7.2 billion roubles ($145.88 million)
versus 3.17 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 9.41 billion roubles versus 4.36 billion
roubles year ago
* Q1 operating income of 11.87 billion roubles versus 6.51
billion roubles year ago
* Q1 EBITDA margin of 79.27 pct versus 66.94 pct in Q1 2014
* Says revenue growth for the quarter was driven by higher
fees and commissions across all markets (excluding derivatives
and equities), as well as higher fees and commissions from
depository and settlement services
* Says net interest income also contributed to operating
income growth on the back of high interest rates and an increase
in the investment portfolio
($1 = 49.3550 roubles)
